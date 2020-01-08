Old Oil Pumping Station Now Sustainable B&B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Tucked away in a wooded area of Beaver Township, you'll find a quaint bed-and-breakfast called The Pump House, a place where you can wake up to the sound of a rooster and look out your window to find yourself surrounded by nature.

"Where people could experience the history and the past but also enjoy knowing that all the facilities, all the parts of the property, are sustainable for the most part," Doug Hopkins explained.

There are 80 solar panels that supply energy to the entire property. Car chargers dangle over the porch, ready to power any electric vehicle. Honeybees pollinate the orchard and food is grown right outside guests' bedroom window in a garden. There's even a solar-powered lawnmower.

Everything here has one purpose: to reduce our carbon footprint.

"It's our challenge. It's what we do and it's kind of fun," Lisa Hopkins said.

Lisa and Doug Hopkins run the B&B, which also doubles as a wedding venue. They hope that newlyweds, inspired by the beauty of the nature surrounding them on their special day, go on to lead a more sustainable life.

"It reminds you of what you have to lose when you see how amazingly beautiful the world is."

But this property wasn't always environmentally friendly. At one point, it was quite the opposite. It's called The Pump House because it used to be the site of a crude oil pumping station.

In the late 19th century, the Tidewater Oil Company built an oil pipeline to run from Bradford County to New Jersey. Now, one of its pumping stations is home to an almost entirely carbon-neutral wedding venue.

"What used to be a place of burly coal workers in ditches is now a place for beautiful brides," Lisa said.

As soon as the warmer weather rolls around, those blushing brides will be back again using their big day to make a small difference on our planet.