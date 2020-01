× Nanticoke Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed in Georgia

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police have caught the man they believe held up a bank in Luzerne County last year.

Authorities nabbed Duwan Raymond near Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday.

Police in Nanticoke say Raymond claimed to have a weapon when he held up the Citizens Bank branch on Market Street in Nanticoke in December.

He will be extradited back to Luzerne County to face robbery charges.