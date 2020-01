× Luzerne County Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man in Luzerne County pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two teenage girls over the course of two years.

Officials say Matthew Mantik of Shavertown assaulted the victims several times from 2017 until his arrest early in 2019.

Court papers show that the girls were 13 and 17 at the time of his arrest.

Mantik is scheduled to be sentenced for those sexual assaults this April in Luzerne County.