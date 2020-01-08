Hughesville, the #2 team in the Super 16 Boys Basketball Countdown, visited Mt. Carmel Area in Heartland Conference action. MCA behind 35 points from Senior Tommy Reisinger won 58-52.
Hughesville at Mt. Carmel Area boys basketball
-
District IV Cross Country Championships
-
Southern Columbia Wins 27th District Title in Last 29 Years
-
Mt. Carmel Area Honors 1994 Championship Team on 25th Anniversary
-
Dallas vs Pittston Area boys basketball
-
Dallas Boys Top Hanover Area 67-52
-
-
High School Football: Week #10 Matchups
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2019
-
Bloomsburg @ Mt. Carmel Area
-
Burrier Leads Holy Cross to 65-42 Win Over Pittston Area
-
High School Football Schedule Week #8 2019
-
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
Scott Campbell’s Late Three Lifts Hazleton Area Over Abington Heights
-
South Williamsport @ Mt. Carmel Area