West Scranton welcomed Delaware Valley in a key Lackawanna League wrestling match. It came down to the final match with the Warriors earning a fall (and a penalty assessed to West) to get the 33-26 win.
Delaware Valley vs West Scranton wrestling
Lackawanna League wrestling
After 33 Years Without Wrestling North Pocono Returns To The Mats
Delaware Valley @ Wyoming Valley West
Woodruff Begins His Coaching Career With The Bucknell Women’s Basketball Team
Fifth Teen Charged in String of School Threats
High School Football Schedule Week #15 2019
Wyoming Valley West vs Scranton Prep boys basketball
1 Comment
peach671
Toughest sport on the planet.