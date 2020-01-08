Newswatch 16 Sports' Steve Lloyd chats with Crestwood Junior, Jacob Zaleski about the Crestwood Comets at halftime of the Crestwood/Dallas game.
Crestwood Halftime: #13 Jacob Zaleski
