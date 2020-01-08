Chase Down Podcast: Legendary Long-Time West Chester University Swim Coach, Jamie Rudisill

Over nearly three decades, Jamie Rudisill took the West Chester University men’s and women’s swimming and diving program from the cellar and built it into one of the most dominant programs in division II.

Along the way, he coached dozens of All-Americans, several national champions and was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year 16 times. Under his guidance, West Chester finished among the top four programs in the country at division II Nationals 10 times.

Chase and Jamie talk about how he found his passion for coaching, how to build a winning culture within a program that was so used to losing, the importance and challenges of serving as a coach and father figure to his swimmers and more.