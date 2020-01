× American Legion Treasurer Facing Theft Charges

SHEPPTON, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County have charged a 74-year-old American Legion treasurer with theft.

Lois Ann Casey from Ringtown is accused of taking more than $4,000 from American Legion Post 616 in Sheppton.

According to police, Casey admits taking the money to pay her bills and property taxes over the last two years.

She was released on $25,000 bail in Schuylkill County.