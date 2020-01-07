× The Great Wall of Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — An art exhibit in Wayne County that’s on display for all to see changes every year. This year’s contest started on Monday.

Artists can submit their work for a chance at having it displayed on the Great Wall of Honesdale.

This isn’t a typical art exhibit. It’s giant-sized featuring, 12 pieces of art displayed on 11-by-17-foot panels. And it’s on display for anyone driving past to see.

The Great Wall of Honesdale is just one art exhibit put on by Wayne County Arts Alliance. Curators believe this is just one example of what’s happening here in Honesdale.

“I predict there will be more murals happening here, so we’re becoming a town that’s a visual town to pass through. Of course, it’s on Route 6 so there’s a lot of tourism that goes by,” said curator Paul Plumadore.

In fact, it’s estimated that more than 100,000 cars a week pass by the mural on Main Street. The contest is now open for 2020 submissions and organizers are looking for art of any and all mediums.

“It’s a way of beautifying the town. It’s a way of sharing artistic images. The fact that it changes each year gives the opportunity for a great many artists to display their artwork,” said Janet Gaglione of the Wayne County Arts Alliance.

There were hundreds of entries last year. 12 new pieces of art will be selected and put on display here for a year.

“It’s going to be exciting to see them all come in. Then it’s going to be challenging to select only 12 out of all the submissions.”

The theme this year is “character portraits.” The deadline to enter the contest is February 7.

“I’m looking not only for individual really great piece of art, but also how they all work together, so that the overall wall when it’s viewed, it sort of telling a story of some type.”

A story for all to see for an entire year, before the display changes again next year.