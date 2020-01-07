Snow Makes for Sloppy Road Conditions in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Snow made for sloppy conditions in downtown Pottsville on Tuesday.
“Slick in some spots. I live right down here on Mahantongo Street and I slid down most of the way,” Ed Lindenmuth said.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid 20’s overnight.
Newswatch 16 saw several snowplow crews treating the roads with the possibility that the wet streets could freeze overnight.
“Right now they're just a little slushy and a little crusty. I'm coming from south and I'm going north. So I heard north is a little slippery, take my time, but right now, it's warm yet so they haven't froze over,” Amy Prock said.
PennDOT officials tell Newswatch 16 salt trucks pre-treated the main highways and expressways in Schuylkill County before the first snowflakes fell in the afternoon. Dozens of plow trucks will be out this evening.
Because the roads were so sloppy and wet, drivers we spoke to said they were taking it slow.
“I'm a delivery person for wholesale food company and same thing, we just take our time when we're out on the road,” Todd Amos said.
Other people we spoke aren’t too worried about this bout of wintry weather.
“I'm smarter than the piece of plastic I sit behind so it's the other drivers that make it tough. It's not the roads,” Ed Bubnis said.
PennDOT officials said trucks will be on the roads throughout the evening.
People can track where PennDoT’s plow trucks have been and where they are headed at https://www.511pa.com/