Dallas' Nick Nocito's potential game-tying three pointer was less than a second too late, and the No. 3 Crestwood boys basketball hung on to beat the Mountaineers 44-41.
No. 3 Crestwood Holds Off Dallas 44-41 on WNEP2
-
Crestwood Tops Dallas 3-1 in District Semifinals
-
Crestwood boys basketball
-
Crestwood @ Danville boys basketball
-
Dallas Boys Top Hanover Area 67-52
-
Dallas vs Pittston Area boys basketball
-
-
Dallas on Crestwood football
-
Dallas vs Lackawanna Trail girls basketball
-
#2 Valley View And #3 Dallas Meet Again In The Regular Season
-
High School Football: Week #12 Schedule
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
-
Sullivan County Boys Basketball Looks to Continue Success
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Crestwood boys soccer