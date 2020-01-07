Lycoming County Man Charged with Murdering a Toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man from Lycoming County is charged with killing his girlfriend's child.

Jason Forsyth, 22, from Old Lycoming Township, is charged with murder, assault, and related charges in the death of 19-month-old Ky'mani Moore.

The little boy died in December of 2018 at his home near Williamsport.

Investigators found the child suffered severe injuries while he was in Forsyth's care.

Forsyth has been locked up in Lycoming County on unrelated charges since November.