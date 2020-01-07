Lycoming County Man Charged with Murdering a Toddler

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man from Lycoming County is charged with killing his girlfriend's child.
Jason Forsyth, 22, from Old Lycoming Township, is charged with murder, assault, and related charges in the death of 19-month-old Ky'mani Moore.
The little boy died in December of 2018 at his home near Williamsport.
Investigators found the child suffered severe injuries while he was in Forsyth's care.
Forsyth has been locked up in Lycoming County on unrelated charges since November.
41.272000 -77.102490
lickerblisters
Mom’s at work. Boyfriend sits on Mom’s couch playing video games or watching porn. Baby gets hungry. Baby interrupts aforementioned activities. Boyfriend gets mad! Mom gets childless, boyfriend gets freedomless. Don’t be like Mom.
nowiseenitall
HEY SINGLE MOTHER’S!
STOP LEAVING YOUR BABIES ALONE WITH STRANGE GUYS YOU BRING HOME JUST SO YOU CAN SAY YOU GOT A MAN!