Ice Rink Taking Shape in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A new ice rink is starting to take shape in downtown Stroudsburg.

The borough hopes to open the winter attraction just off Courthouse Square next month.

The perimeter of the rink has been installed on North 6th Street.

Borough officials are just waiting on the lining for the center. Some eager skaters are also waiting for winter weather. Some worry this won't fill and freeze because of higher-than-normal temperatures.

People who live nearby are happy to see the project is starting to become a reality.

"It's pretty cool. I mean there's neighboring schools around here so kids can come over here and skate," Ellen O'Keeffee said.

Stroudsburg borough officials first announced plans for the rink over the summer after part-time resident and Olympic gold medalist figure skater Brian Boitano suggested the idea to the mayor of Stroudsburg.

Shirley Strunk from Stroudsburg is excited to bring her grandchildren by when the ice rink is ready.

"I think it's a great idea great for kids, not old people like me, but great for kids!" said Strunk.

The plan is to have this ice rink open by next month, but with the mild winter we've been having, some wonder if it will ever get cold enough.

Before the rink can be filled with water, a liner and a temporary fence must be put in place. Both are expected to be delivered and installed later this month.

The rink cost about $8,000. A grant from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau covered the cost.