Human Skull Found in Woods Identified

Posted 4:53 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:38PM, January 7, 2020

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A human skull found in a wooded area of Schuylkill County has been identified.

The skull was discovered in a mining pit off Yatesville road near Mahanoy Township back in August of 2016.

Now more than 3 years later, State Police say the remains are that of Jason Gold.

He lived in the Shenandoah area prior to his death.

Gold was never reported missing but troopers confirm he was the subject of several warrants.

It remains unclear just how Gold died in Schuylkill County.

 

