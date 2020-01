Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR, Pa. -- It's Christmas for those that follow the Julian calendar.

While some of us may have taken down our trees and decorations, others are just marking the holiday.

We found worshippers attending a Christmas morning service at St. George church in Taylor.

The Julian calendar was created by Julius Caesar in 46 B.C., but Pope Gregory XIII replaced the method in 1582, subtracting ten days from the calendar to adjust for a discrepancy with the seasonal cycle.