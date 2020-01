Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near the I-81 and I-380/I-84 split in Dunmore.

One car ended up beneath a tractor-trailer.

Two people were in that car. They were taken to the hospital. Police say they will be OK.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was also OK after the crash.