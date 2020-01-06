Teenager Sworn in as Plymouth Councilman

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- The borough of Plymouth in Luzerne County has welcomed a new, young council member.

Alec Ryncavage, 18,  took the oath of office Monday at the borough building on Shawnee Avenue.

Ryncavage graduated from Wyoming Valley West High School back in June.

He campaigned for the council seat by knocking on doors while finishing his senior year.

Now he'll be making decisions for his hometown of Plymouth.

"We're at the edge of prosperity in Plymouth, so there's so much work to be done with revitalization to just fixing what's going on behind borough doors, it's so exciting," said Ryncavage.

Alec's mom held the bible as her son was sworn in Monday in Luzerne County.

 

