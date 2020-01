Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Pa. -- A slow-moving super load is headed for its destination in Lycoming County.

The transformer left Montgomery around 7:30 a.m. Monday and began creeping its way along Route 15 toward South Williamsport at 5 miles per hour.

The load is headed for a PPL substation there.

