St. John Neumann boys basketball

Posted 11:44 pm, January 6, 2020, by

St. John Neumann won eight of their first nine games this season despite employing a new offense and defense that pushes the tempo on each end.  Golden Knights Head Coach, Joe Clark, in his first season wants to see 1% improvement, every day.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.