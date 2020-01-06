St. John Neumann won eight of their first nine games this season despite employing a new offense and defense that pushes the tempo on each end. Golden Knights Head Coach, Joe Clark, in his first season wants to see 1% improvement, every day.
St. John Neumann boys basketball
-
Sullivan County Boys Basketball Looks to Continue Success
-
St. John Neumann vs Sullivan County boys basketball
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
Crestwood boys basketball
-
Holy Cross Boys Come Back to Beat Valley View 60-55
-
-
Mullaney Has Molded Pottsville Into A Basketball Powerhouse In The Last 12 Years
-
Kovalchik, Cougars Cite Strong Defense for 4-1 Start
-
Reaching New Records At Lycoming College For The Women’s And Men’s Basketball Programs
-
Basketball Players Expelled, Season Canceled
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
-
Nanticoke Hands No. 8 Wilkes-Barre Area Girls First Loss
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Dallas Boys Top Hanover Area 67-52