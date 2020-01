Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- A second man is now facing charges in connection with a plot to kill a former prosecutor in Centre County.

William Matthews is in an inmate at SCI Dallas.

According to court papers, Matthews was hired by Dana Smith to set up the murder of Centre County attorney Yvette Wilson.

Smith allegedly wanted the prosecutor dead because she successfully got his son locked up on child sex charges.

Matthews faces criminal solicitation and criminal conspiracy charges.