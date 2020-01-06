Priest in Walnutport Suspended by Diocese
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A priest in the Diocese of Allentown was removed from ministry after he was caught taking pictures of competitors at a high school wrestling match without the students’ knowledge.
A concerned spectator noticed Msgr. Thomas Derzack taking photos of wrestlers from behind on his phone, while the athletes waited to compete at a tournament in Northampton County. He was not dressed as a priest at the time.
Derzack, 70, is the pastor of St. Nicholas Parish in Walnutport. He has been barred from diocesan school events and school property.
The diocese removed the priest as a precautionary measure while it and the police investigate the incident.
3 comments
lamestream r
It’s time for the Catholic Church allow people who are married, to serve as priest!
chaz918
And who is going to pay for the wife and kids? Get ready to hear:”And today’s fourth collection will be for father’s kids braces”. Unless there’s a fixed salary set up the current system of a small salary with all living expenses covered will never work when a wife and kids are brought into the picture.
lickerblisters
Doesn’t Jim Renick ring anybody’s bell? 😀