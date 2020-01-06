× Priest in Walnutport Suspended by Diocese

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A priest in the Diocese of Allentown was removed from ministry after he was caught taking pictures of competitors at a high school wrestling match without the students’ knowledge.

A concerned spectator noticed Msgr. Thomas Derzack taking photos of wrestlers from behind on his phone, while the athletes waited to compete at a tournament in Northampton County. He was not dressed as a priest at the time.

Derzack, 70, is the pastor of St. Nicholas Parish in Walnutport. He has been barred from diocesan school events and school property.

The diocese removed the priest as a precautionary measure while it and the police investigate the incident.