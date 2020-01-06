No Injuries in Scranton School Bus Crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — No one was hurt in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Scranton.
Students were on board the bus when it collided with a car at the corner of Pittston Avenue and River Street around 10 a.m.
Authorities don’t believe weather was a factor in the crash.
41.408969 -75.662412
2 comments
peatermoss
As expected
From the McLoser
Round Mc2
PEATERMOSS
Your comment is awaiting moderation.
Another Ralph Kramden
0 4 Rate This
JANUARY 6, 2020 AT 12:54 PM REPLY REPORT COMMENT
Asia Schulp
If you are going to report on something then at least do it correctly. There was not another bus that picked up the students. That same bus dropped the students off at school.