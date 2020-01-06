The Nanticoke girls basketball team beat No. 8 Wilkes-Barre Area 54-37, handing the Wolfpack their first loss of the season, and as a school.
Nanticoke Hands No. 8 Wilkes-Barre Area Girls First Loss
