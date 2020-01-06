Mulderig Hits 1,000 Point Milestone; Scranton Girls Fall to West Scranton

Colette Mulderig scored a game-high 16 points and reached the 1,000 point milestone for her career, but the Scranton girls basketball team came up short, falling to West Scranton 40-35.
