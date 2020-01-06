Man Charged after Courthouse Threats in ‘Fit of Drunken Anger’

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from California has been charged with making threats on Facebook against the Monroe County Courthouse and employees.
Ryan Smith, 23, formerly of Tannersville, is accused of threatening to bomb the courthouse in June.
Authorities say he admitted to the threats “in a fit of drunken anger,” but seemed remorseful. Charges were not filed, but within the last two weeks, Smith allegedly made two more threats.
He’s now awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.
