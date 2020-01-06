× Lackawanna County Commissioners Sworn In

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna County welcomed a new board of commissioners Monday morning as two new commissioners were sworn in at the courthouse in Scranton.

It was a changing of the guard with only one incumbent county commissioner returning. We talked to the new board about what they think that change will mean.

In a crowded courtroom in downtown Scranton, the three Lackawanna County commissioners took their oaths of office.

Democratic majority commissioner Jerry Notarianni is the only returning commissioner.

“I look forward to this. This is going to be a positive adventure for Lackawanna County. It’s two new commissioners who have the best interests of Lackawanna County at heart. I feel very comfortable with both of them,” said Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, (D) Lackawanna County.

Notarianni’s running mate Debi Domenick took her oath with young son Dylan by her side.

Republican Chris Chermak was sworn in as the board’s minority commissioner.

Not long after the ceremony, the new board moved a few blocks away to the Lackawanna County Government Center.

Notarianni and Domenick say they plan to get to work on a plan for property tax reassessment and prison reform in the county.

The commissioner’s office has been a place of turmoil over the past four years. The new commissioners hope the next four years will have more harmony.

“I want to advocate on behalf of the people who need it, empower women. I’m not going to be deterred. I’m going to keep doing what I want to do, keep my eye on the ball and the goals that I want to accomplish. Whether or not I’m going to be able to accomplish them with or without the support of my partner and the minority commissioner is yet to be seen,” said Commissioner Debi Domenick, (D) Lackawanna County.

The new Lackawanna County commissioners got right to work Monday afternoon. Their first meeting was held only a few hours after they were sworn in.