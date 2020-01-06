Despite Forecast, Snow Surprises Many

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, Pa. -- Overnight, the plows were out and rolling in Luzerne County.

Although it had been forecast for days, Monday morning's snow surprised some people.

In some parts of northeast Pennsylvania, more than two inches fell.

"I got a phone call from my boss at 1:30 in the morning saying it snowed. I said 'Huh?!' so we went out at 3:30 this morning," said Shane Beynon of Scranton.

New Milford, Susquehanna County was coated in more than an inch of snow.

"I was surprised. I did not expect it and when got up this morning, I get up around 3:30, when I looked out the window, the cars were covered with snow unexpectedly, so you have to allow time to get out and clean and get ready to go!" said Janet Moody of New Milford.

"I was in bed and my husband came in and said, 'two-hour delay!' because we have a son at home and I said, 'OK,' come downstairs, and was not expecting two inches of snow," said Dawn Koehler of New Milford.

The snow came at the start of PennDOT's Winter Weather Awareness Week where people are urged to be aware of changing conditions this winter, to be prepared and drive carefully.

"I'm retired but another individual in the house does have to get out, so we have a car that has four-wheel drive so you can take your time, you just allow for that, and hopefully, no accidents and everybody else is being careful, too," said Moody.