Camelback Offers Signing Bonus to New Employees

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Finding good help can often be a challenge. At Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville, managers are looking to hire.

"We are really trying to expand our team as much as we can and provide more jobs to the local area. In doing that, we are incentivizing everyone that applies within the next couple weeks, a $100 sign-on bonus after they complete four consecutive weeks with us," said Erin Calpin, Camelback Mountain Resort.

The $100 signing bonus only applies to mountain jobs. That includes positions like ski lifts, rentals and tubing.

Vincent Basso from Long Island visits the resort in Pocono Township often. He thinks it's great that Camelback is doing all it can to make sure the place is staffed.

"You always see them out there. They are making sure you get on the lift right, making sure everyone is OK on the trails and stuff. Without them, this place wouldn't really be possible," said Basso.

Even though the signing bonus is only for mountain jobs, those aren't the only positions up for grabs.

"We are looking to hire for three large departments. There are over 200 people for these departments. We are looking for multiple opportunities. In addition to that, we are also looking for lodge employees as well. We are looking for food and beverage, guests' services, along with everything else," said Calpin.

