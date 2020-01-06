Brown Sworn in as Wilkes-Barre Mayor

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- New mayors have taken over in two of our area's largest cities.

In Wilkes-Barre, Mayor George Brown was sworn in.

Hundreds came out to the F.M. Kirby Center to see Brown take the oath of office.

The Democrat defeated incumbent Tony George in the 2019 primary.

Brown, a former city councilman, ran unopposed in the fall.

"A lot of these people were here because they wanted a change. They have a change. They're embracing the change and they're going to support the change. So it just made my heart feel wonderful that I see all our supporters here tonight," said Brown.

Mayor Brown tells Newswatch 16, balancing the city's budget, and making the Diamond City safer, are some of his main goals going forward.

