Appeal Rejected for Couple Who Killed PSU Professor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- A state court has upheld the convictions of a man and woman who pushed a Penn State professor to his death.
Longtime Media Studies Professor Ronald Bettig was found dead at the bottom of a quarry near State College in 2016.
George Ishler and Danelle Geier were convicted two years later, of pushing Bettig off the 80-foot cliff.
Investigators say the pair killed Bettig over money.
Ishler and Geier appealed the conviction, claiming they did not receive a fair trial.
The state superior court rejected the appeal Monday.
They are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.
40.876565 -77.836728