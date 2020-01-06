Appeal Rejected for Couple Who Killed PSU Professor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. -- A state court has upheld the convictions of a man and woman who pushed a Penn State professor to his death.

Longtime Media Studies Professor Ronald Bettig was found dead at the bottom of a quarry near State College in 2016.

George Ishler and Danelle Geier were convicted two years later, of pushing Bettig off the 80-foot cliff.

Investigators say the pair killed Bettig over money.

Ishler and Geier appealed the conviction, claiming they did not receive a fair trial.

The state superior court rejected the appeal Monday.

They are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.