Superload Expected to Cause Traffic Delays in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists in Lycoming County should expect delays Monday.
A slow-moving superload is expected to tie up traffic for hours.
The massive delivery leaves from the Montgomery area at 7:30 a.m.
It’s expected to reach the PPL substation in South Williamsport sometime around 1 p.m.
The superload will not travel any faster than five miles per hour.
PennDOT says to expect delays or use a different route Monday in Lycoming County.