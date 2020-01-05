Superload Expected to Cause Traffic Delays in Lycoming County

Posted 7:44 pm, January 5, 2020, by

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists in Lycoming County should expect delays Monday.

A slow-moving superload is expected to tie up traffic for hours.

The massive delivery leaves from the Montgomery area at 7:30 a.m.

It’s expected to reach the PPL substation in South Williamsport sometime around 1 p.m.

The superload will not travel any faster than five miles per hour.

PennDOT says to expect delays or use a different route Monday in Lycoming County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.