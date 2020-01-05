× Superload Expected to Cause Traffic Delays in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Motorists in Lycoming County should expect delays Monday.

A slow-moving superload is expected to tie up traffic for hours.

The massive delivery leaves from the Montgomery area at 7:30 a.m.

It’s expected to reach the PPL substation in South Williamsport sometime around 1 p.m.

The superload will not travel any faster than five miles per hour.

PennDOT says to expect delays or use a different route Monday in Lycoming County.