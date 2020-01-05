Scranton Parade Day Beer Unveiled

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Annual Scranton St. Patrick's Parade is still a few months away, but Sunday there was a kick-off to parade season.
People gathered at the Backyard Ale House on Linden Street where this year's parade beer was unveiled.
"Paddy's Pale" is what will be on tap and it's made by Flying Fish Brewing Company in New Jersey.
This year's St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton is scheduled for March 14.
41.408969 -75.662412
2 comments
donny hud43987
Wow! This is really important news!! Great story!!! Excellent!
lamestream r
Just what we need, another beer! The parade is a cesspool of drunken degenerates, including our own so called highly respected individuals, acting like drunken fools! Nice image, if you are an alcoholic!