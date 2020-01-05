Scranton Parade Day Beer Unveiled

Posted 11:27 pm, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:04AM, January 6, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Annual Scranton St. Patrick's Parade is still a few months away, but Sunday there was a kick-off to parade season.

People gathered at the Backyard Ale House on Linden Street where this year's parade beer was unveiled.

"Paddy's Pale" is what will be on tap and it's made by Flying Fish Brewing Company in New Jersey.

This year's St. Patrick's Parade in Scranton is scheduled for March 14.

 

