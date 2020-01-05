Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Kids brushed up on their reading skills while keeping cats company in Lackawanna County.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit hosted "Pages for Purrs."

Shelter workers tell us, the program is practice for children learning how to read.

It also showcases some of the shelter's adoptable kitties.

"Well it`s nice because it brings a little bit of light to the shelter. Because I think that people don`t, they take for granted if they have a cat in the home the amount of enrichment and stimulation the car gets at home. Just the act of walking around with people in the home is very good for the cat, unfortunately, cats here at the shelter, they don`t get that opportunity," said Jimmy Mancus, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The new program at Griffin Pond in Lackawanna County runs from noon until 1:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of every month.