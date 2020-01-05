× In Your Neighborhood

Firearms and Outdoor Sports Show

If you are interested in getting rid of or even buying a new gun, then head on out to Luzerne County, Saturday, January 11. Come to the Firearms and Outdoor Sports Show, where you’ll be able to buy, sell and even trade your weapon. Plus, find hunting gear, military and other related items. The show will be held at the Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company. Admission is $5.00 and children under 12 are free. Breakfast and lunch are available.

A Night at the Races

We’re heading to the races, Saturday, January 11, in Monroe County. Knights of Columbus council #7141 Brodheadsville is holding a Night at the Races at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. There will be 10 video races, refreshments and door prizes. The adult-only event begins at 5:30 p.m. but doors open at 5. Admission is $5 and proceeds benefit their Council Scholarship Fund.