Hike in Turnpike Toll Prices Now in Effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENNSYLVANIA, -- The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission rolled out the annual spike in tolls Sunday morning.

Tolls paid with EZ Pass, cash, and the pay-by-plate billing system have increased by 6 percent.

In 2019 the most common toll for a regular size passenger vehicle was costing cash customers $2.30 but now it's $2.50.

Drivers using EZ pass saw an increase from $1.40 to $1.50.

Many motorists say it's not enough to make them opt for back roads

"Probably I'll just grin and bear it but I think it's a detriment to a lot of people. I don't think they're traveling like they were," said Helen Macareo, Wyoming.

"I would keep going even though it's a longer way because I just don't need the headaches of getting stuck in snow or traffic," said Eli Hoffman, Reading.

"You're not stopping at red lights you're not stopping at stop signs. I mean, it's just easier, it's more convenient when you think about the mileage, the gas mileage, Lesley Blankenbiller, Pittston.

Increases have happened each year since 2009.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission the increases help make state-mandated payments to PennDOT to support mass transit in the commonwealth.

Since the state mandate took effect in 2009 the Turnpike Commission says they've given PennDOT more than $6 billion.

The Turnpike Commission has announced plans to go completely cashless by 2021 meaning drivers will either need to get an easy pass or get their toll bill in the mail.

Many drivers we spoke with say if you don't already have an EZ-Pass you should consider switching a little bit early.

"I think it's gonna streamline the whole process of going through. You jump on the turnpike go through the EZ Pass lane and continue on your way," said Victor Deihl, Trenton, Nj.