Fire Damages Home in Monroe County

Posted 9:04 pm, January 5, 2020, by

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire forced several people out of their home in the Poconos Sunday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Stroudsburg.

According to a fire chief, the flames started in a bedroom of the home in Hamilton Township.

Seven people lived there, all made it out safely.

Three dogs and a cat were also inside.

The dogs made it out but the cat died in the fire.

No word on what sparked the flames, the fire is under investigation in Monroe County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.