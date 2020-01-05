× Fire Damages Home in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire forced several people out of their home in the Poconos Sunday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Stroudsburg.

According to a fire chief, the flames started in a bedroom of the home in Hamilton Township.

Seven people lived there, all made it out safely.

Three dogs and a cat were also inside.

The dogs made it out but the cat died in the fire.

No word on what sparked the flames, the fire is under investigation in Monroe County.