Family Fun Day in Lehighton Benefits Borough

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- Kids and parents beat the winter blues with a family fun day in Carbon County.

The Lehighton Recreation Center was filled with bounce houses, slides, and refreshments thanks to Gombert's Family Games.

The family-run business out of Lehighton typically rents out their equipment for private events but Sunday it was open to families.

The goal was to raise money for the borough for renovations.

"We're giving money to recreation in the borough to help with the parks and the pool and it's to give the kids something to do in the winter because in the winter there's nothing to do in town," said Stephanie Gombert, organizer.

The next family fun day at the rec center in Lehighton will be on February 16.