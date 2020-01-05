Cornhole Tournament Draws Crowd in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was beer and beanbags Sunday in Luzerne County.

About 90 teams tested their aim in a cornhole tournament at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston.

The competition involved everyone from seasoned veterans, to beginners.

"Everyone`s having a great time. There`s a different division for everyone, so if you wanna try cornhole out, we have a division even a backyard for the beginner and then all the way up to the advance," said TJ Griffiths, Old Forge.

The top three teams took home cash and other prizes at the cornhole tournament in Jenkins Township.