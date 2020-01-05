Authorities Continue to Investigate Baby’s Death

Posted 4:42 pm, January 5, 2020, by

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out how a six-month-old baby girl died.

It happened at a house on Arch Street in Glen Lyon Saturday.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they are still questioning people.

Community members hope police can figure out what led to the child’s death.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. Six months old, how did the baby die? How sad, I just can’t imagine,” said Jeanette Kosloski.

Related Story
Investigation Underway Into Baby’s Death

State police were called to the home Saturday after paramedics were called by someone inside.

Four other children who authorities say lived in the home were removed by Children and Youth and are now under the agency’s care.

The house was condemned by Newport Township due to unfit living conditions and several pets were also removed from the house.

The little girl’s death has sent shockwaves through the community.

“I feel horrible. I do have two boys of my own, and no child should have to suffer like that or be neglected,” said Michelle Cicerchia, Nanticoke.

Jeanette Kozloski says when she heard about what happened her family was devastated.

“My niece babysits a three-year-old, and there’s another four-year-old little girl that comes over. And this baby won’t even get to see three years old,” said Kozloski.

“We are a very tight-knit group here, and basically everybody knows everybody somehow or someone. I don’t know the family, but my prayers go out to all of them,” said Cicerchia.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.