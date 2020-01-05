× Authorities Continue to Investigate Baby’s Death

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators are still trying to figure out how a six-month-old baby girl died.

It happened at a house on Arch Street in Glen Lyon Saturday.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they are still questioning people.

Community members hope police can figure out what led to the child’s death.

“It’s horrible, absolutely horrible. Six months old, how did the baby die? How sad, I just can’t imagine,” said Jeanette Kosloski.

State police were called to the home Saturday after paramedics were called by someone inside.

Four other children who authorities say lived in the home were removed by Children and Youth and are now under the agency’s care.

The house was condemned by Newport Township due to unfit living conditions and several pets were also removed from the house.

The little girl’s death has sent shockwaves through the community.

“I feel horrible. I do have two boys of my own, and no child should have to suffer like that or be neglected,” said Michelle Cicerchia, Nanticoke.

Jeanette Kozloski says when she heard about what happened her family was devastated.

“My niece babysits a three-year-old, and there’s another four-year-old little girl that comes over. And this baby won’t even get to see three years old,” said Kozloski.

“We are a very tight-knit group here, and basically everybody knows everybody somehow or someone. I don’t know the family, but my prayers go out to all of them,” said Cicerchia.