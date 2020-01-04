× Two People Arrested After Drug Investigation in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people are locked up on drug charges after a three-month investigation by police.

Investigators arrested Dominique Mack and Melissa Peguero.

The two were caught with cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl at a house on Carson Street.

During the raid, police found Mack in a bathroom trying to get rid of drugs.

Investigators say Mack also tried to hide drugs and a gun in a bedroom where a child was sleeping.

Police are still looking for one other suspect, Jennifer Arcelaym; anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton police.