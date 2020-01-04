Turnpike Program to Crack Down on Speeding in Construction Zones

Posted 3:56 pm, January 4, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CNN) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is cracking down on speeding in construction zones. A 60-day pilot program starts today.

Private contractors in white Jeeps will be positioned in work zones and those Jeeps will have speed monitoring equipment on them.

Photos of license plates will be taken of drivers who exceed construction zone speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more when workers are present.

The enforcement will take place on March 4.

The incidents will be treated as civil violations. No points will be added to driver’s licenses.

 

1 Comment

  • lamestream r

    Anything for a buck! Private contractors, you have to be kidding me! Let the state police do their job, the point system deters speeding, not a civil violation! This is just a money making scheme by the turnpike!

    Reply Report comment
