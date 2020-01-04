Despite a close loss to St. John Neumann Friday night, the Sullivan County boys basketball team is off to a great start to the season, as the Griffins look to make the state tournament for the 8th time in the last ten years.
Sullivan County Boys Basketball Looks to Continue Success
