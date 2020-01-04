× Stevens Says: Bye Bye Santa

So, we’ve wrapped up another Christmas and moved on to a New Year. Always tough leaving the holidays behind, only having the bleakest months of the year to look forward to. There’s something else some young people may have left behind that, in a way, is worse than anything winter will throw at us. They’ve left behind a belief in Santa.

The knowledge that will happen is with us as parents and grandparents from the early years of a child’s life. We know there will come a year when there is a noticeable fade in enthusiasm for the bearded gentleman. There will be questions asked, a raising of the eye at the mention of his coming, a small smirk perhaps for further emphasis. The next year there will come the pronouncement that the old boy is merely a figment of imagination, he is not real, never was.

The shattering of such a belief is a sad event in a child’s life, I’ve always thought. It was in mine though the recollection is dim. The real standout in my transition from boyhood was a Halloween night. I was about ten or eleven and coming home with candy it suddenly dawned on me that what I had done that night, trick or treating, I would do no more. I was too old, suddenly. That same rush of awareness comes to kids realizing the awful truth about Mr. Claus and all that’s connected to him. The truth often hurts.

Kids put on a brave front for that is a sign of maturity, coming of age, stretching toward adulthood. But deep down, hidden behind the false bravado there is doubtless some sadness. The magic is gone, the myth dispelled, the joy taken away. Bye bye, Santa. It would be nice if you came again.