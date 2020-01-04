Pittsburgh Anti-War Protest Ends in Fight

Posted 7:14 pm, January 4, 2020

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — More than a hundred people took part in an anti-war protest Saturday at Schenely Plaza.

The gathering comes after the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi
al-Muhandis.

People were spreading a message of no war or sanctions on Iran.

It was a peaceful protest before a fight broke out between opposing sides.

Arguments, pushing and ripping up of signs followed.

Police had to step in to separate them; no one was arrested.

