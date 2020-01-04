Pittsburgh Anti-War Protest Ends in Fight
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — More than a hundred people took part in an anti-war protest Saturday at Schenely Plaza.
The gathering comes after the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi
al-Muhandis.
People were spreading a message of no war or sanctions on Iran.
It was a peaceful protest before a fight broke out between opposing sides.
Arguments, pushing and ripping up of signs followed.
Police had to step in to separate them; no one was arrested.
40.442898 -79.952418