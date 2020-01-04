× Pittsburgh Anti-War Protest Ends in Fight

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — More than a hundred people took part in an anti-war protest Saturday at Schenely Plaza.

The gathering comes after the US airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi

al-Muhandis.

People were spreading a message of no war or sanctions on Iran.

It was a peaceful protest before a fight broke out between opposing sides.

Arguments, pushing and ripping up of signs followed.

Police had to step in to separate them; no one was arrested.

A group of about 100 antiwar protesters have gathered here at Schenley Plaza in Oakland spreading the message of no war or sanctions on Iran @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @AFP @NBCNews @CNN @RadioFreeTom @nytimes pic.twitter.com/B0wINAS2ns — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 4, 2020

