Investigation Underway Into Baby's Death

GLEN LYON, Pa. — State police were called to the home where a six-month baby girl was found dead after paramedics were called.

When first responders arrived, there was a woman and five children, including the six-month-old inside.

The children are now being cared for by children and youth.

A Newport Township code officer condemned the home due to the conditions inside.

The SPCA removed two dogs, two cockatiels, and a hen from the home.

Four cats are still missing according to the humane officer on the scene.

The baby’s death is being investigated by state police and the DA’s office.

An autopsy for the baby girl is scheduled for Monday and no charges have been filed at this time.