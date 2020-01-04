Governor Wolf Opens Pennsylvania Farm Show

Posted 6:30 pm, January 4, 2020, by

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show opened; it is the largest indoor agricultural event in the nation.

Governor Wolf addressed the crowd at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center and invited them to embrace this year's theme "Imagine the Opportunities."

This year's show features new exhibits including a waterfowl habitat with real ducks and ducklings.

This year's butter sculpture features Pennsylvania sports mascots Gritty, Swoop, and Steely McBeam.

Admission is free and the farm show runs until January 11.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.