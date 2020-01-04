Governor Wolf Opens Pennsylvania Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show opened; it is the largest indoor agricultural event in the nation.

Governor Wolf addressed the crowd at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center and invited them to embrace this year's theme "Imagine the Opportunities."

This year's show features new exhibits including a waterfowl habitat with real ducks and ducklings.

This year's butter sculpture features Pennsylvania sports mascots Gritty, Swoop, and Steely McBeam.

Admission is free and the farm show runs until January 11.

Proud to join @PAAgriculture today to kick off the 2020 #PAFarmShow — the largest indoor agricultural event in the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 04, 2020