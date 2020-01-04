Help support Suncom Industries at their 16th annual Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk basketball game with the Bucknell Bison on Saturday January 11th, 2020. All proceeds go to programs that help those with disabilities reach their highest potential. The game tips off at 12:30 with the Bucknell Bison mens team vs Holy Cross at the Sojka Pavilion.
Good Morning PA – Suncom Industries and the Bucknell Bison
-
Woodruff Begins His Coaching Career With The Bucknell Women’s Basketball Team
-
St. Bonaventure at Bucknell women’s basketball
-
Bucknell Women’s basketball ready for Home Opener
-
Hofstra @ Bucknell Men’s basketball
-
Cops on the Court in Scranton
-
-
Healthwatch 16: Vaping and Carbon Monoxide
-
Good Morning PA – William Prescott Elementary School
-
Good Morning PA – Timber Ridge Health Care Center
-
Good Morning PA – Stroudsburg Highschool Marching Band
-
Bucknell Engineering Teams Up With Amazon
-
-
Good Morning PA – Joseph F. McCloskey School of Nursing
-
Good Morning PA – Elmcroft Senior Living
-
Good Morning PA – Growing Up Disney benefit show