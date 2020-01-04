Good Morning PA – Suncom Industries and the Bucknell Bison

Posted 9:43 am, January 4, 2020, by , Updated at 09:48AM, January 4, 2020

Help support Suncom Industries at their 16th annual Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk basketball game with the Bucknell Bison on Saturday January 11th, 2020. All proceeds go to programs that help those with disabilities reach their highest potential.  The game tips off at 12:30 with the Bucknell Bison mens team vs Holy Cross at the Sojka Pavilion.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.