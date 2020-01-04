Good Morning PA – Suncom Industries and the Bucknell Bison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Help support Suncom Industries at their 16th annual Dirk Sojka Slam Dunk basketball game with the Bucknell Bison on Saturday January 11th, 2020. All proceeds go to programs that help those with disabilities reach their highest potential. The game tips off at 12:30 with the Bucknell Bison mens team vs Holy Cross at the Sojka Pavilion.