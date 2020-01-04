Dreary Weather Doesn’t Stop Downtown Race

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The dreary weather on Saturday didn't stop runners from sprinting through downtown for the third annual Fire and Ice 5K.

The annual event benefits Operation Unite, who provides winter coats for all students in need within the Scranton school district.

"Well, unfortunately, our poverty rate for children here is 34 percent in Scranton," Kyle Savage said. "We're just doing our part to make sure they have the bare essentials to start their day in the wintertime."

Awards were handed out to top runners. The first 100 participants also walked away with some free gifts.

