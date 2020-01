Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON, Pa. -- Crews had their hands full with cleaning up a miles-long oil spill.

Fire crews were called to the area of the Milton River bridge around 10 a.m.

They found oil on Elm Street, continuing over three miles to a business on old Route 15.

The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety was called in and helped to clean up the spill.

The road has since reopened.