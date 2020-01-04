Coca-Cola Tractor-Trailer Crashes Into Quakertown Home

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into a house on Saturday, destroying the front of the home and causing road closures.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. in foggy conditions.

It took six hours to remove the truck from the house.

The truck was driving on East Broad Street when it approached an intersection that required it to turn.

But instead of turning, the truck continued straight over a curb and a large landscaping boulder before going airborne into the twin house, Quakertown police Sgt. Bryan Lockwood told CNN.
Though no one was seriously injured, the truck driver had a few minor injuries. He managed to get out of the truck through a window, Lockwood said.
The front of the home was significantly damaged, and the truck is totaled, Lockwood said. The home suffered extensive damage.
The driver suffered minor injuries while the truck is a total loss. Police initially told residents to stay clear of the area, but after six hours, authorities were able to remove the truck from the home and reopen the road, Lockwood said.
